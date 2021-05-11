Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 28th

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:WBR traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.93. 6,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,134. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of C$2.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.45 million and a PE ratio of 86.88.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.