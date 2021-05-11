Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $47,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 47,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

