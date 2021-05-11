Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WM traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.20. 1,789,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,379. Waste Management has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

