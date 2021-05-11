Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.