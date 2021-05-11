Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,321. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $392.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

