Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $99.32. 132,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,173. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

