W Green Pay (WGP) Tops One Day Volume of $63,907.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $217,818.72 and approximately $63,907.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

