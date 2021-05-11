Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VUZI stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 444,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,521. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research firms recently commented on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

