Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

