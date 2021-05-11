Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.