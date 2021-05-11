Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.72. Visa has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $441.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,941,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $411,134,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.