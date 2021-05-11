Visa Inc. (V) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Visa has increased its dividend by 76.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
NYSE:V opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
