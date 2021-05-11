Visa Inc. (V) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Visa has increased its dividend by 76.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.