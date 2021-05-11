Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Shares of UDR opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

