Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

