Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

