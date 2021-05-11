Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $603.65 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

