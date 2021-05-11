Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$31.50 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James to C$31.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 207.92% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

VFF traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$830.58 million and a PE ratio of 44.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.87.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

