Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$31.50 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James to C$31.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 207.92% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
VFF traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$830.58 million and a PE ratio of 44.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.87.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
