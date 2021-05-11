Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.06% of Viking Therapeutics worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

