VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0030

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1,762.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIG has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,748,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

