ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.19 on Friday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $839.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

