Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Shares Up 4.3%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.