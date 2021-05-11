Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VMD. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.