VIDY Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00084521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00798997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.74 or 0.09129889 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

