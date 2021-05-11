VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. FMR LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,278. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.