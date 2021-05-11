ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

