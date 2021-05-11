Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veru stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.43 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

