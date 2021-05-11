Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. 2,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

