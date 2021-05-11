Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Verano stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. Verano has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

