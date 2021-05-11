Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.38

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.38 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 76,815 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of £106.59 million and a P/E ratio of 34.00.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

