Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $249.14 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.