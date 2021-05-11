Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of VCAP stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Vector Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.65).
Vector Capital Company Profile
