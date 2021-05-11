Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VCAP stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Vector Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

