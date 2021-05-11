VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 130,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,380. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of $691.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

