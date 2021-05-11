Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.
Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.35.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.