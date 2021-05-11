Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.