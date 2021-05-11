Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.25. 237,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.