Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $228.56. 34,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

