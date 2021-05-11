Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $228.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

