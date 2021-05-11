Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 411,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 485,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.99. 186,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,783. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

