Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.23. 2,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.