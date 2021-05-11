Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.21. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.