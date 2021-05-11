USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,125 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Roth Capital raised their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

