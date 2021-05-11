US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a PE ratio of -115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average of $172.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

