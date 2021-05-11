US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,215.82 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,250.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,176.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,070.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

