US Bancorp DE Sells 783 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $351.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

