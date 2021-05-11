US Bancorp DE Sells 1,021 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

