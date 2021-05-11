US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,182,000 after acquiring an additional 447,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

