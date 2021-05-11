US Bancorp DE Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 200.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.