US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day moving average is $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $199.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

