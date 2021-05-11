Urban One (UONEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

UONEK opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Urban One has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

