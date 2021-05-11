Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

