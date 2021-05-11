UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 29,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $420.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.31. The company has a market capitalization of $397.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.